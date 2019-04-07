Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the early age of 73, Will decided it was time to go flying with the eagles. He was born to the late Lt. Colonel Willard G. Plentl, Sr. and Gloria Belle Plentl in Houston, Texas. His brother John Patrick Plentl preceded him in death.



Will had a distinguished military career serving in the Air Force, North Carolina National Guard and the Reserves. He was a pilot and a Professional Engineer earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute in 1967. His love of aviation came from his father, former Aviation Director for Virginia. Both were Aviation Directors and Past President of NASAO - the only father/son to accomplish this achievement.



He will be remembered for his life time dedication and contributions to aviation for over 50 years as Director of Aviation for North Carolina, Executive Director New Hanover International Airport, Deputy Director of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and an Aviation Consultant with Parrish and Partners.



He was a life member and past president of the First Flight Society and then President of the First Flight Foundation. During his career, he received numerous awards and was a two-time recipient of the North Carolina 's highest honor - the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, awarded by Governor Martin in 1992 and by Governor Hunt in 1997.



Will was a wonderful husband, father, Papa and brother. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Ann, of 51 years; by two amazing sons: Willard G. Plentl, III (Maria) and Jeffrey S. Plentl (Sarah); four grandchildren: Morgan, Tanner, Cooper and Wynn; by a special great-niece: Jennifer; by his sister: Joy Plentl Hensley (Mike); mother-in-law: Ruth Flowers; and by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



Visitations will be held Thursday, April 11th from 6-8 pm and on Friday, April 12th from 12 noon until 12:45 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. Funeral Services will begin Friday at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel, with burial and Military Honors to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Will.

