Willard Davis, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born to the late Horace Davis and Kate Flasher Davis on June 30, 1931 in Marshall, NC.



Willard was raised in Marshall, NC and later relocated to Charlotte. He was a retired driver for Consolidated Freightways. He will always be remembered for his love of camping, working outdoors and his generosity of helping others.



He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Alice Davis; children Jackie Maxwell, Carolyn Jones and Vickie Glover; sisters Josie DeRight and Joyce Wicker; grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 in his name.

