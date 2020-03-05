Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willet A. Adams Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 (704)-568-2106 Send Flowers Obituary

Willet A. Adams Sr., 92, of Charlotte, passed Tuesday, March 3, 2020.



Born February 10, 1928, he is the son of the late Charlie and Lula Van Dyke Adams. Mr. Adams, a truckdriver for many years, driving for Thurston Motor Lines, Bowman and Branch; and had most recently been a greeter at Wal-Mart.



Mr. Adams was a devoted member of Eastway Church of God where he and his late wife, Marion Adams taught one of the many outreach ministries provided by the church.



A veteran, Mr. Adams served with the US Navy following WWII.



Funeral services are planned 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Eastway Church of God with Pastor Dan Carter, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am at the church on Saturday. Committal services and burial will follow in Charlotte Memorial Gardens.



Survivors include three sons, Glenn C. Adams, David W. Adams (Sally) and Mark A. Adams (Debbie); a daughter, Mary A. Cloer (Harold); nine grandchildren; John, Willet III, Marion, Wesley, Christopher, Ashley, Abigail, Alexis and Mark T.; and twelve great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Knight Adams; a son, Willet A. Adams, Jr.; a sister, Norma Woods and a half-brother, Charles McElwain.



Memorials may be made to Eastway Church of God, 1131 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205.



