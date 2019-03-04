William "Bill" Alexander Lineberger, 82, of Denver, died March 1, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1937 in Lincoln County to the late Ronald and Bonnie Lineberger. He served in the US Marine Corp. Bill worked for Akers Motor Line and retired from Conway Freight.
Survivors include his son, Allen Lineberger of Denver; daughters, Kim Sigmon and husband Kenny of Denver and Tracy Lineberger of Denver; siblings, Shelby Munn (Lyle), Jill Sides (Sanky) Jackey Lineberger (Gail), Tim Lineberger (Linda) Ronnie Lineberger (Joy) and Pat Rainwater; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 9 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10-11 AM prior. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn in Lincolnton.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
