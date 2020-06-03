William Abner Fowlkes, 91, went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020.W.A. was born June 11, 1928 in Danville, Virginia. He met Daphine Crowder in high school and they were married August 20, 1947. They were happily married for 70 years. After W.A. completed his service in the U.S. Navy, he joined Kroger Supermarkets as an apprentice meat cutter. While with Kroger, he and Daphine lived in Danville, Roanoke and Pittsburgh. They moved to Charlotte in 1972 when he accepted a position with Harris Teeter Supermarkets. Through hard work and dedication, he rose through the ranks of the company and was the Senior Executive Vice President when he retired in 1990. W.A. and Daphine resided in the neighborhood of Raintree Country Club for almost 40 years. They were long time members of Calvary Church. W.A. loved Calvary and his many friends there.W.A. was most proud of his family. He demonstrated unconditional love for his extended family and graciously accepted new members into the family. When Daphine suffered with Alzheimers in her later years, he lovingly and selflessly cared for her, modeling what true love looks like for his entire family. WA truly loved life. He enjoyed cruising, golf, the YMCA, and dancing with his bride Daphine. He also enjoyed watching sports; particularly the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers and was an original PSL owner. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family.WA was the second of three children who preceded him in death. He is survived by his two sons, Bill and Jeff, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Calvary Church and their staff for their assistance with the funerals of both W.A. and Daphine but more importantly, for being their spiritual home and a place they loved.