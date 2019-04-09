Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Adamson. View Sign

William H. Adamson MATTHEWS - William Harry Adamson, 95, died peacefully in Matthews, North Carolina, on April 3, 2019, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his parents William Turner Adamson and Myrtle Davis Adamson; and his sisters Rebecca (Lamar/Bill) Quickle/Quindlan, Vivian (Francis/Charles) Lynch/Watson, and Alice (Robert) Clark. Those who survived him include his beloved wife of nearly 76 years Wanda Bullock Adamson; his daughters Christine (Leroy) Adamson Pudvan, Pamela (Brian) Adamson DeGeorge, Karen "Patti" (Wyatte) Adamson De Loache, and Tammi (Christopher) Adamson Ellis; as well as six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He also dearly loved his aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He worked at DuPont for 45 years, punctuated by serving his country in World War II and the Korean War. An Eagle Scout and man of many talents, he built the first home in which he and his wife resided. He enjoyed fixing anything broken or in disrepair, riding horses, camping, hiking mountains, canoeing, sailing, playing the mandolin, painting scenery, working with Scout troops, and traveling with his wife (and sometimes his children and their families) all over the world. If you wish to make donations in his memory, the family suggests The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017; or The Urban Meyer III and Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research, The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221; or Hospice and Palliative Care, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.

