Bill Deaton, 91, passed away on September 11, 2020 from COVID-19 complications at Plantation Estates. He had a strong Christian faith, expressing that faith through a life of service and worship. He was well-known for his engaging personality and he enjoyed a good laugh. He brought joy to everyone around him.
Born in Statesville, NC in 1929, the son of Frank and McBride Alexander Deaton, Bill grew up in the 1st ARP Church. He retired from NCNB after a 30-year career and concluded his military service as a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Aleene; sons, William Alexander Deaton Jr. and his wife, Leslie of Charlotte, and John Cone Deaton and his wife, Jennifer of Rochester Hills Michigan; grandsons Alexander Campbell Deaton and his wife, Carrie and Phillip John Deaton and his wife, Jackie; granddaughters, Allyson Catherine Gordon and her husband, John and Shanna Kathryn Militello and her husband, Nico; great-grandchildren, Aila and Lee Gordon, James Malcolm Deaton, and Avery Lynn Militello; and many special cousins with whom he relished annual family reunions.
Memorials may be given to: King's Cross Church, 3936 Craig Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28211 or Gideons International, Charlotte Southeast Camp, P.O. Box 220421, Charlotte, NC 28222
