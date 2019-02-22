Funeral mass for William Allen Felts, Jr. 65 of Thomasville was held at 3:00 pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. A private Interment will be held in Monticello, GA at Westview Cemetery. Mr. Felts passed away February 14, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fl. Born December 10, 1953 in Savannah; he was the son of the late William Felts and Mary Ann McGrath Felts. On January 7, 1978 in Monticello, Ga., he married Becky Benton Felts, who survives. Other survivors include his children, William Allen Felts and wife Annais, Boone Benton Felts; grandchildren, Allie Caroline Felts and Hanson and Jackson Rollins; brother, Russell Felts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thomasville YMCA, PO Box 1037, Thomasville, Ga 31799 or Donations to Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, FL., Lung Transplant Research Fund Online: mayoclinic.org Give Now link or mail to: Mayo Clinic Office of Development, 4500 SAN Pablo Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Family and friends are invited to visit his online tribute page at www.allenfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Allen "Bill" Felts.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019