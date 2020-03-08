Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Assell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Assell "Bill" MINT HILL - Bill passed away peacefully at the age of 91 after a full and wonderful life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years JoAnn Beck Assell, son John, daughter Linda Dier, sisters Florence Hojecki, Ethel Weiss and Evelen Abrams. Bill is survived by his son William and his wife Diane, his brother James and wife Winkie, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Born October 17, 1928, in Rahway, NJ as a young man Bill worked for Sealtest Dairy as driver and CEO of their Credit Union. He later started WA Trucking and in 1978, Bill and JoAnn moved south and purchased a home in Mint Hill, NC. It was at this time they obtained their real estate licenses. Bill joined the Charlotte Regional Realtor Association in 1979 and later served as the Director. Bill and JoAnne opened Assell & Associates in 1983. He retired as Broker-In-Charge after 34 years in realty. Bill served in the Mint Hill Rotary Club, Mint Hill Optimists, Matthews Business Assoc. and Pine Lake Country Club also serving as president there. An avid golfer Bill had two holes in one to his credit. Bill elected cremation. His memorial service is on March 14, at 2:00 pm, HUMC, 4560 NC-49, Harrisburg, NC 28075. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's honor to Breast Cancer Research Foundation

