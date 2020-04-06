Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. Hedrick Jr.. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William Cleveland Hedrick Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of Charlotte, passed away March 31, 2020. Born March 12, 1928, he was the son of the late W.C. Hedrick and Frances Bynum Hedrick.



He loved the outdoors and working hard. Although naturally quiet and unassuming, Bill's life touched many others. He was a devoted son, helping to care for his parents in their later years. Together, they enjoyed having a large garden, always sharing hospitality, and abundant produce, with family and friends.



Precise and meticulous, he aimed for excellence in whatever he did - whether working for decades in the Duke Power Engineering Department, or enjoying his many hobbies, including clock building, wood carving or working with almost anything mechanical.



Possessing a lifelong love of airplanes, one of Bill's greatest joys was serving for over 30 years in the 145 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the Air National Guard, receiving commendation for outstanding service.



Active for most of his life, in later years he was blessed to have the support of many family members and friends. His warm contagious smile and laugh, keen sense of humor and cheerfulness will be missed.



Mr. Hedrick is survived by his nephews and nieces: Frances Johnson, James Johnson (Laura), Robert Johnson (Alisa), Samuel Johnson, Cynthia Patterson (Frank), Dana Tucker (Angela), Kevin Tucker (Melissa) and Nathan Tucker.



He was preceded in death by his sisters Jean Hedrick Tucker (Nat) and Roberta Hedrick Johnson (Cham), a brother James Francis Hedrick and by his nephews Chalmers Johnson, III and William Johnson.



A private family service in honor of Mr. Hedrick will be held on April 4th, 2020.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the kind expressions of sympathy in this difficult time. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Air National Guard.

Mr. William Cleveland Hedrick Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of Charlotte, passed away March 31, 2020. Born March 12, 1928, he was the son of the late W.C. Hedrick and Frances Bynum Hedrick.He loved the outdoors and working hard. Although naturally quiet and unassuming, Bill's life touched many others. He was a devoted son, helping to care for his parents in their later years. Together, they enjoyed having a large garden, always sharing hospitality, and abundant produce, with family and friends.Precise and meticulous, he aimed for excellence in whatever he did - whether working for decades in the Duke Power Engineering Department, or enjoying his many hobbies, including clock building, wood carving or working with almost anything mechanical.Possessing a lifelong love of airplanes, one of Bill's greatest joys was serving for over 30 years in the 145 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of the Air National Guard, receiving commendation for outstanding service.Active for most of his life, in later years he was blessed to have the support of many family members and friends. His warm contagious smile and laugh, keen sense of humor and cheerfulness will be missed.Mr. Hedrick is survived by his nephews and nieces: Frances Johnson, James Johnson (Laura), Robert Johnson (Alisa), Samuel Johnson, Cynthia Patterson (Frank), Dana Tucker (Angela), Kevin Tucker (Melissa) and Nathan Tucker.He was preceded in death by his sisters Jean Hedrick Tucker (Nat) and Roberta Hedrick Johnson (Cham), a brother James Francis Hedrick and by his nephews Chalmers Johnson, III and William Johnson.A private family service in honor of Mr. Hedrick will be held on April 4th, 2020.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the kind expressions of sympathy in this difficult time. Memorials may be made to the North Carolina Air National Guard. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close