William C. (Bill) Moore died at Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born in New Bern, NC on September 20, 1927. He graduated from high school in 1944, and entered the Army, serving in the US Army Medical Corps. Upon discharge, Bill entered the University of North Carolina where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in Economics and was hired by Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Charlotte. Bill later worked for American Casualty Company, followed by Corporate Insurers Service, where he was Vice President. In 1973, he joined McNeary Consultants, later serving as President and CEO. He obtained the CPCU insurance designation in 1966, and subsequently attended the UNC Executive Program of Professional Business Education.



Bill was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church, where he met his future wife, Harriet, in 1954. They have remained active in the church and their Sunday School class. He was also a member of Myers Park Country Club, Rotary Club, and Past President of Junior Achievement of the Central Carolinas. Growing up, Bill was a Boy Scout and went on to attain his Eagle Scout. He continued in his adult life to be active with the Boy Scouts.



Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Harriet Marlowe Moore; daughter, Jeannie Moore Hern and husband, Scott of Charlotte; three granddaughters, Mary-Forbes Arkwright and husband, Bryan of Charlotte, Kaitlin Birnbaum and husband, Jeff of Leawood, KS, and Margaret Anderson and husband, Jeff also of Leawood, KS; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Moore and wife, Carol, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers in the Cedar Ridge and Willow Brook care units at Plantation Estates. They treated Bill with dignity and love, and we are forever in their debt.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 PM at Myers Park United Methodist Church, where he has been a member for over 65 years. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207; Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, 201 S. Tryon Street, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202, or the Men's Shelter of Charlotte, 1210 N. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28236.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





