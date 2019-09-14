Bill Hinson died peacefully on Saturday, August 31. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, September 21 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church; a reception will follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: St. Peter's Episcopal Church Endowment, 115 W. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202; Agape Hospice of Rock Hill, 1326 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or a charity of the donor's choosing. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 14, 2019