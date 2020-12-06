William Charles Campbell
September 27, 1966 - November 29, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - William Charles Campbell, age 54, passed away on November 29, 2020.
He was born on September 27, 1966 in Camden, South Carolina to William Simeon Campbell and Elizabeth Taggart Campbell and was a graduate of Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., and Wake Forest University. Charles accumulated more than 30 years of versatile commercial real estate experience, which was his occupation and passion throughout his impactful professional career. Charles was the Chief Executive Officer and a Managing Partner of Flagship Healthcare Properties, LLC (Flagship) and was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flagship Healthcare Trust, the firm's private RealEstate Investment Trust. In 2018, he was recognized for his accomplishments with the prestigious "Most Admired CEO" award by the Charlotte Business Journal.
His many affiliations and accreditations included but are not limited to: Director of BMC Fund, Inc.; Advisory Board Member of TowneBank; past Chairman of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce SouthPark Area Board of Advisors; past Executive Board Member of the Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America; and past Board of Directors Member of the McColl Center for Visual Arts. He spent his treasured family and leisure time playing golf and tennis, traveling, enjoying the outdoors at DeBordieu Colony near Georgetown, S.C., and attending sporting events with his children. Charles was on the winning Pro-Am team at the 2015 PGA Valero Texas Open.
He is survived by parents Bill and Beth Campbell of Matthews, N.C.; wife Michele Stover; children Will Campbell and Lizzie Campbell; stepchildren Paige Stover and Flynn Stover, all of Charlotte, N.C.; and brother Chris Campbell, sister-in-law Katie Campbell, niece Vivian and nephew Ben of Asheville, N.C.
Graveside services are private. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mecklenburg County Council of the Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org
, as well as the Navy SEAL Foundation at navysealfoundation.org/donate
. Condolences may be offered at jbtallentfuneralservice.com
.