Mr. William Christian Garner, age 77, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at The Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Services will be held privately for the family.
Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Mr. Garner was the son of the late George Lincoln Garner and Dorothy Sue Dotson Garner. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, WV and proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mr. Garner retired as an operations manager for Markel Corp. having worked for them the past 16 years in Richmond, VA. He was a real people person and enjoyed playing golf and liked all kinds of sports.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Robin Elizabeth Sullivan Garner; and his only child, George Alan Garner and his significant other, Rina Allen. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Robert Thomas Garner and his sister, Jean Ling.
Donations may be made to Atrium Health Heart Failure Clinic, 1025 Morehead Medical Drive #600, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 13, 2020