William Christopher Walker was welcomed into God's heavenly home on March 9, 2020.



Chris was born on September 5, 1986 in Westerville, Ohio to Wynn and Linda Walker. From the day he was born, Chris brought love and joy to their lives and to the lives of everyone he knew. Chris was a gentle soul, quiet and reserved at times but with a wickedly funny sense of humor. He was thoughtful, kind and compassionate. His heart was big and his smile would light up a room. He was a sports fanatic, a dedicated Mountaineer and Tarheel fan, and loved his Sunday afternoons spent at the Panthers games with his dad. His favorite role was Uncle Chris to his adored nephews Lucas and Grayson.



Chris graduated from South Meck and Appalachian State with a degree in Business Management/Hospitality. He was most recently an Assistant General Manager with Wyndham properties. Chris was a member at St. Stephen United Methodist Church which all through his childhood gave him the wonderful opportunity to grow his faith and learn to trust his life to the Lord.



Chris lived a full life in his 33 years. He was devoted to his family and loved spending his free time with them at the beach, sporting events, vacations, and countless dinners spent entertaining his nephews. Chris had a strong faith and we know that he is resting in the arms of our Savior and Lord.



Chris was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in college but he never let that slow him down and he never complained about the endless shots and finger sticks. Sadly complications from diabetes led to his untimely death but we take comfort in knowing that he is completely healed and healthy in heaven and we will have a glorious reunion one day.



Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving parents, Linda and Wynn Walker; grandparents, Louise and Bill Hofer; brother in law, Chris Miranda; and his two adored nephews, Lucas and Grayson.



Chris is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Willow and Phillip Rockecharlie, Wendy and Greg Wylie, Kelly and Shirley Pinkelton, Charles Pinkelton and Sandra; and many cousins and close friends.



Chris was preceded in death by his loving sister, Sarah; his grandparents, Bill amd Betty Walker, Norman Pinkelton; and his aunt, Jan Land.



A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at McEwen Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 at 11:00 am with the family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Association:



Condolences may be shared at

