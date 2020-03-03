Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Cletus Devine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Cletus" Devine, 90, of Concord, NC passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at PruittHealth Town Center in Harrisburg.



Mr.Devine was born December 23, 1929 in Lincoln County, NC Pumpkin Center to the late Rev. Carl Lester Devine and the late Dora Elizabeth Devine.



He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Muriel Irene Faulkenbury Devine; brother Harris Devine of Timmonsville, SC and brother Glen Devine and sister-in-law Betty Devine of Summerville, SC.



W. Cletus Devine was a God fearing and loving family man. He loved his Lord, his church, his beloved wife, Muriel, and his family. He was self supporting, always gave sound advice, and was continuously there for you as a helping hand when needed. Cletus was a man of few words, but what he said made a difference.Cletus graduated from Hartsell School in Concord and also attended Wingate College. He dedicated his life to his work, and was honored in the Who's Who Association of Textile. He was a master dyer for Collins and Aikmen for 40 years. Cletus served on the board for Hartsell School and was also an avid member of West Concord Baptist Church. As Mr.Devine grew older, he gained a love for board games, Skip Bo, and Bingo. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm,Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Mike Farley of West Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow at West Concord Cemetery.



Survivors include daughter, Lu-Anne Devine Troutman and husband Charles of Harrisburg, NC; son David K Devine and wife Christy of Concord; granddaughter, Katy Devine Curie and husband Tim ;Great grandchildren William Curie and Xavier Curie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Devine family.



Online condolences may be made at

