William Clifton Westbrook, 85, passed away February 15, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC. Bill was born in Charlotte on June 11, 1933 and was the son of the late Clifton M. and Dorothy H. Westbrook.



Following graduation from Central High School in 1951, Bill attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration with a focus in Insurance. While in college Bill developed a lifelong passion for Tar Heel sports and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity where he served as President.



Bill married the love of his life Judith Hoadley Westbrook on August 27th, 1955. Bill and Judy were married for 56 years prior to her passing in October 2011. Bill spent 41 years in the insurance agency business with Westbrook-Norton and served on the Board and as President of the Carolina's Association of Insurance Agents. Bill also served on the Board of the Preferred Mutual Insurance Company of New York for over 40 years. Bill volunteered at Presbyterian Hospital in the Eye Center after retiring in 1992.



An avid golfer, Bill was a member of Carmel Country Club, where he served on the Board, and was a member of High Meadows Golf and Country Club in Roaring Gap, NC, where served on the Board and as President.



Bill was a lifelong member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and Elder.



Bill is survived by three sons, Warren Westbrook (Denise) of Charlotte, Jim Westbrook (Sharron) of Columbus and Tom Westbrook (Anne) of Winston Salem; four grandchildren, Chase Westbrook (Nadia), Mackenzie Burkett (Tyler), Davis Westbrook and Will Westbrook; and great grandson Christian Westbrook.



A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20th at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte NC 28207. The family will receive friends following the service in Oxford Hall.



For those wishing to send memorial gifts please consider the Myers Park Presbyterian General Fund. Condolences may be offered online at





500 Providence Road

Charlotte , NC 28207

Funeral Home Harry & Bryant Funeral Home

