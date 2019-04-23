Mr. William Clinton Evans, 88 of Charlotte, passed away on March 26, 2019 at CMC-Main. He was born August 20, 1930. He retired from Mouzon United Methodist Church as a custodian after forty years of service. He leaves behind his cherished wife, Essie Davis Evans of sixty eight years. Four children, Rosie Mae Ratchford (Gary), William Edward Evans (Rosa), Andrew Ellis Evans and the late Billy Eugene Evans (Pastor Mary Pitts Evans). He also leaves two sisters, Odessa Farmer and Florency Bell Pittman. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 23, 2019