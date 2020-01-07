Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William D. "Bill" Powell. View Sign Service Information Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home 4715 Margaret Wallace Road Matthews , NC 28105 (704)-545-3553 Send Flowers Obituary

William D. Powell, "Bill," 74 of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 with his family at his side, after a brief battle with cancer.



Bill was born January 20, 1945 in Statesville, NC. He was a proud graduate of Statesville High School in 1963 and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College. He served in the Army National Guard, stationed in Mooresville, NC. Bill was employed by Sweetheart Cup Co. and retired after 32 years, making valuable lifelong friendships along the way. Bill loved his family, music, playing golf, being a BBQ connoisseur, baseball, finding the humor in everything, making others laugh, and most of all his beloved Tar Heels!



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lillian Powell, and by many beloved aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce N. Powell; son Neal and his wife, Sandy and their children Noah and Caroline; daughter Emily Carroll and her husband, Jon Paul and their children Hannah and Sophie; brother Paul and his wife, Robyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions in memory of Bill to The Children's Miracle Network, supporting Levine Children's Hospital in honor of his granddaughter Hannah Carroll; or to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation, Hospice General Fund. Links for giving can be found on



A celebration of his life will follow at a later date. In keeping with his wishes, this celebration will capture his sense of humor and quick wit. It will be filled with his friends and family laughing and telling the stories of his life accompanied with good BBQ, music, and free flowing beer.

