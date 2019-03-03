William Dailey (Doc, Bill), 84, of Charlotte, joined the heavenly choir on Wednesday, February, 27. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 16, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2940 Commonwealth Ave with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Go To The Nations at www.gotonations.org. Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home given the privilege of caring for the family. For full details, visit Bill's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com or call 704-545-3553.
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
(704) 545-3553
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 3, 2019