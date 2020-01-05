Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David Hicks. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

William David Hicks (82) passed away on December 31, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC.



David is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Wright Hicks, of Charlotte, NC; his son, William David Hicks, Jr (Alicia), of Falls Church, VA; his daughter, Sara Ellen Hicks-West (Jon), of Atlanta, GA; and his granddaughter, Zoe Sutherland Hicks, of Falls Church, VA.



He is preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Hicks and Margaret Crews Hicks of Mount Vernon, IL; and his brother, John Richard Hicks, of Mount Vernon, IL.



David was born on September 8, 1937, in St. Louis, MO and grew up at his parent's cafe on the L&N railroad in Mount Vernon, IL where he mastered the art of fried chicken. David graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business.



After graduation, he entered officer candidate school in the US Navy where he served 10 years, including tours aboard the USS Barney, the USS Roosevelt, the USS LaSalle and at duty stations in Norfolk, VA, Puerto Rico and Vietnam. While on duty as the watch officer in the Naval Operations Center in Saigon, the Tet Offensive began. With the US Embassy under attack, David was credited with sending Navy helicopters to provide essential support to the US Army as they fought off the attack. For his Naval service, David's decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, the Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation with cross for gallantry, and both the Navy Commendation and Achievement Medals.



During his military service, David married his wife of almost 52 years and together they raised two children. He also loved being a grandfather and appreciated all the time he spent with his family. Following his naval service, David went to work for Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company and earned his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations. He believed in the value of life insurance and saw this as a way to serve people.



David served in numerous leadership roles at his church, the Grove Presbyterian. In one initiative, he organized and led the church's participation in Room in the Inn, a program that shelters and feeds homeless people during the winter months. David also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, working on a project in El Salvador and one in Tijuana, Mexico with President Jimmy Carter where he often joked that the building materials reminded him of coffee cups and coat hangers. Additionally, David served various roles with the Boy Scouts in Norfolk, VA and Charlotte, NC. As scoutmaster, he supported three scouts to earn their Eagle Scout rank, including his son. Recently, David was honored for more than 40 years of volunteer leadership with the Hickory Grove Parade Association's annual Fourth of July Parade and Festivities.



David will be remembered for his bright blue eyes and smile that greeted everyone he met. Visitation with family will be held Friday, Jan. 10 from 6-8pm at McEwen Funeral Home on Monroe Rd. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Grove Presbyterian Church, 5735 East W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 2pm. All are welcome. David's remains will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



Memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the Grove Presbyterian Church (

William David Hicks (82) passed away on December 31, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC.David is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Wright Hicks, of Charlotte, NC; his son, William David Hicks, Jr (Alicia), of Falls Church, VA; his daughter, Sara Ellen Hicks-West (Jon), of Atlanta, GA; and his granddaughter, Zoe Sutherland Hicks, of Falls Church, VA.He is preceded in death by his parents, William Franklin Hicks and Margaret Crews Hicks of Mount Vernon, IL; and his brother, John Richard Hicks, of Mount Vernon, IL.David was born on September 8, 1937, in St. Louis, MO and grew up at his parent's cafe on the L&N railroad in Mount Vernon, IL where he mastered the art of fried chicken. David graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business.After graduation, he entered officer candidate school in the US Navy where he served 10 years, including tours aboard the USS Barney, the USS Roosevelt, the USS LaSalle and at duty stations in Norfolk, VA, Puerto Rico and Vietnam. While on duty as the watch officer in the Naval Operations Center in Saigon, the Tet Offensive began. With the US Embassy under attack, David was credited with sending Navy helicopters to provide essential support to the US Army as they fought off the attack. For his Naval service, David's decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, the Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation with cross for gallantry, and both the Navy Commendation and Achievement Medals.During his military service, David married his wife of almost 52 years and together they raised two children. He also loved being a grandfather and appreciated all the time he spent with his family. Following his naval service, David went to work for Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company and earned his Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant designations. He believed in the value of life insurance and saw this as a way to serve people.David served in numerous leadership roles at his church, the Grove Presbyterian. In one initiative, he organized and led the church's participation in Room in the Inn, a program that shelters and feeds homeless people during the winter months. David also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, working on a project in El Salvador and one in Tijuana, Mexico with President Jimmy Carter where he often joked that the building materials reminded him of coffee cups and coat hangers. Additionally, David served various roles with the Boy Scouts in Norfolk, VA and Charlotte, NC. As scoutmaster, he supported three scouts to earn their Eagle Scout rank, including his son. Recently, David was honored for more than 40 years of volunteer leadership with the Hickory Grove Parade Association's annual Fourth of July Parade and Festivities.David will be remembered for his bright blue eyes and smile that greeted everyone he met. Visitation with family will be held Friday, Jan. 10 from 6-8pm at McEwen Funeral Home on Monroe Rd. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Grove Presbyterian Church, 5735 East W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, on Saturday, Jan. 11th at 2pm. All are welcome. David's remains will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.Memorial gifts in his honor may be made to the Grove Presbyterian Church ( https://www.thegrovecharlotte.org/giving ) or to the Joe Martin ALS Foundation ( https://joemartinalsfoundation.org/ ). Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close