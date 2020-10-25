May God bless you and your family at this sad time. It was a very special privilege to follow Governor Bill as Governor for our Rotary District. Bill was a wonderful mentor, friend, "cheer leader", and a true Rotarian in both word and deed. Rotary, and so many other individuals and organizations, are blessed today because of his leadership and service! I am very grateful to have know Bill and served Rotary with him.



Jim Stump (& Wife Patsy, too)

Past District Governor

Rotary District 7680

1996-1997

Jim Stump

Friend