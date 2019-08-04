William "Bill" D. Harris, 80, of Charlotte, NC passed on Friday, July 26, 2019.
He was born in Lockhart, SC on May 12, 1939. Bill graduated from Lockhart High School, and received a BS in Accounting from the University of South Carolina.
Bill worked in the accounting industry which included working at S.D. Leidesdorf & Co. & KPMG. After leaving the accounting field in 1976, he worked at J.R. Morton Associates. Bill started his own company in 1986, Contractors Building Specialties which specialized in monumental skylight construction. He retired in 1992 and enjoyed golfing, attending Carolina Panthers games, volunteering at Habitat for Humanity and volunteering at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.
He is survived by two sons, Wayne Harris of Waxhaw, NC and Tim Harris of Steamboat Springs, CO; and two daughters, Tandy Agner of Midlothian, VA and Tina Morris of Huntersville, NC. He was preceded in death by son, Benny Harris of Charlotte, NC. He had five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters, Gail Merchant of Columbia, SC and Mary Ellen Graham of Clinton, SC; and the late Bo Harris of Augusta, GA.
A visitation will be held at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or to Weddington United Methodist Church.
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019