William Doyle Carey, born May 31, 1934 in Jasper County, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, surrounded by his family in his home. He is survived by his wife, Margie Green Carey, of 59 years. Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 301 S. Davidson St., Charlotte. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery West. A full obituary is online at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019