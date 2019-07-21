Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Eddie "Boogie" Smith. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

William Eddie Smith (Boogie), age 83, of Charlotte, NC died on Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home on Mountain Island Lake.



William "Boogie" Smith is survived by his wife, Charlotte "Josie" M. Smith of Mount Holly, NC; his daughter Lori S. Sinclair (David) of Denver, NC and his daughter Alison S. Mullis (Robert) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Andrew Sinclair (Kayla), Catherine Sinclair and Britton Mullis (Alida) and great grandson Wyatt Sinclair.



Mr. Smith was born on July 21, 1935 in Charlotte, to parents Edgar Taylor Smith and Claire Mae Kiker Smith. He graduated from University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC with a degree in Business Administration. After 25 years of service, he retired from the House of Seagrams.



William "Boogie" Smith was a great family man and a loving father. He married Charlotte Jo Mitchem in August 1956 and the couple had two daughters together.



Boogie was a social, active man who was deeply involved with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas for the majority of his life. He enjoyed sports and family gatherings at their home on the lake.



A graveside service was held at 11am on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to of Greenville, SC, 950 W Faris Rd Greenville, SC 29605.

