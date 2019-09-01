William Jerome Edgar "Bill" WAXHAW - William Jerome Edgar (Bill), age 91, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. Bill was born on December 13, 1927, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Bess and Floyd Edgar. Bill enjoyed sports in high school, and was nicknamed "Big Wolf." His goal in high school was to one day "travel the world." Bill served in the USMCR from 1945-1946. Bill married the love of his life, Janet (Jan) Jones, in 1948. Bill and Jan had two children, Deborah (Debbie) and Steven (Steve). He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1951. Bill spent most of his career working at IBM as a procurement manager (1957-1986). He and his family lived in Japan, Brazil, Rochester, Minnesota, Fairfield, Connecticut, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Bill is survived by his loving wife, son, three grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. Bill had a sharp wit and beautiful sense of humor. He could endure even the toughest circumstances, while telling a story or a joke. Bill was selfless and kind when it came to the people he loved. Bill enjoyed football, fishing (and ice fishing), catching walleyes, and spending time with friends and family.

