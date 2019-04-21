Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mr. Compton, 85, of Charlotte, NC died Dec. 19, 2018 from esophageal cancer.



Bill was born in Earlham, Iowa in 1933. He was a graduate of Earlham High School, and Iowa State College. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Air Force. Bill married the former Twila Rhea Moore in Earlham on Sept. 8, 1955.



Following his military commitment in1958, Bill and wife Twila returned to Iowa. In 1963 he joined the Agricultural Division of The Upjohn Company serving in numerous sales, marketing and management positions. He retired in 1993 as Director of US Operations in the Ag Division. Bill received the prestigious W. E. Upjohn Award and was also named to the Upjohn Sales Academy.



Over the years Bill served in a variety of church positions including as a Deacon in the Myers Park Baptist Church. Bill was active in his Homeowners Association.



In addition to his parents, Emma and Marion Compton, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Steven Paul Compton. Surviving are his wife, Twila; son, Scott Compton and his wife Diane of Northglenn, Colorado his daughter Lynn Compton of Charlotte and his grandsons, Merritt Compton and Drew Compton of Colorado, sister Norma Jean Moreland of Mesa, AZ and nieces and nephews.



A service celebrating his life will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Myers Park Baptist Church. The family will receive guests at their home following the service.



Memorial gifts may be given to Myers Park Baptist Church or charity of donor's choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Service, Matthews Chapel.



