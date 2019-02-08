William Edward O'Neal (1932 - 2019)
William Edward O'Neal, 86, of Charlotte died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.

A native of Crofton, Kentucky, Mr. O'Neal was born to the late Mable Hankins O'Neal and William O'Neal on July 12, 1932. He retired from the United States Navy and later from Duke Energy.

Mr. O'Neal is survived by his wife, Jeanetta "Jan" O'Neal; daughter Vickie DiGiovanni (Tom) of New London, NC; son Eric Dodds of San Diego, CA and sister Sandy Solomon of Boca Raton, FL.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte with the Rev. Ron Helms officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 8, 2019
