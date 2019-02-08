Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward O'Neal. View Sign





A native of Crofton, Kentucky, Mr. O'Neal was born to the late Mable Hankins O'Neal and William O'Neal on July 12, 1932. He retired from the United States Navy and later from Duke Energy.



Mr. O'Neal is survived by his wife, Jeanetta "Jan" O'Neal; daughter Vickie DiGiovanni (Tom) of New London, NC; son Eric Dodds of San Diego, CA and sister Sandy Solomon of Boca Raton, FL.



A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte with the Rev. Ron Helms officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made at





William Edward O'Neal, 86, of Charlotte died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital.A native of Crofton, Kentucky, Mr. O'Neal was born to the late Mable Hankins O'Neal and William O'Neal on July 12, 1932. He retired from the United States Navy and later from Duke Energy.Mr. O'Neal is survived by his wife, Jeanetta "Jan" O'Neal; daughter Vickie DiGiovanni (Tom) of New London, NC; son Eric Dodds of San Diego, CA and sister Sandy Solomon of Boca Raton, FL.A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11 in the chapel at Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service, 5301 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte with the Rev. Ron Helms officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close