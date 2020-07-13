1/1
William Everett Jones
William Everett Jones, 95, passed away early Friday morning, July 10, 2020.

Born October 27, 1924 in Shelby, NC, he was a son of the late William and Lytle Padgett Jones.

A veteran of WWII, William retired from the US Navy following 20 years of service. He later worked and retired from Eastern Airlines in reservations.

William attended school at the former Oxford Orphanage which is now the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had attended the Eastway Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ruth Nell Dixon Jones; 2 daughters, Dana Jacobson (Bill) and Marcy Gullet (Barry); 2 grandchildren, Gabe Gullet and Amber Moore; and 2 great grandchildren, Chris and Calum.

Private graveside services are planned at Elmwood Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenderitachapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 13, 2020.
