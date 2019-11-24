Frankie, 58, of Indian Trail, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Donna, son, Brian, father, William F. Sr., mother, Mary Ann, step-mother Jean, brothers, James and Phillip, sisters, Michaelle and Patricia. Frankie was preceded in death by his grandparents. The family will receive friends at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, Matthews, at 12pm with a celebration of life to follow there at 1pm on Tuesday, November 26. For full obituary, please refer to www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 24, 2019