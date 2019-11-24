William F. "Frankie" Beasley Jr. (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC
28105
(704)-545-3553
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home
4715 Margaret Wallace Road
Matthews, NC 28105
Obituary
Frankie, 58, of Indian Trail, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife, Donna, son, Brian, father, William F. Sr., mother, Mary Ann, step-mother Jean, brothers, James and Phillip, sisters, Michaelle and Patricia. Frankie was preceded in death by his grandparents. The family will receive friends at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, Matthews, at 12pm with a celebration of life to follow there at 1pm on Tuesday, November 26. For full obituary, please refer to www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 24, 2019
