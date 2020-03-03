William F. "Bill" Smith (1942 - 2020)
Mr. Smith, 77, died peacefully on March 1, 2020. Bill was a native of Pennsylvania, the son of Daisy and Bill Smith Sr. He was a retired FBI agent. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Beverly, 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In accordance with Bill's wishes there will be no funeral service. A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. A full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.hertagecares.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 3, 2020
