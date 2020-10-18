William "Bill" Houck, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 1 hour prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing practices will be in effect.
Bill was born July 10, 1935 in China Grove to the late Harlan Watt Houck and Edna McCorkle Houck.
Bill was a member of the China Grove High School class of 1953 and attended Mitchell Junior College and Appalachian State University before enlisting in the Air Force and attending the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA for military training as a Russian translator.
It was while stationed in Germany with the Air Force that Bill met the love of his life, Elfi. Upon completion of his service, Bill and Elfi returned to the United States and married in 1960. Their love endured for sixty years.
Bill worked for his entire career at Choice Point Solutions as a background investigator, retiring in 1998. Bill's extensive volunteer work involved service as a youth baseball coach and PTA president. A country boy at heart as well as a frustrated electrician, he could fix anything.
Bill loved to learn and was both a voracious reader of books as well as a listener of music. He also broadened his mind through travel, undertaking multiple international trips with Elfi to Europe and Africa. Despite these adventures, perhaps his favorite travel were the manifold trips to the beach with family.
Bill was immensely fond and proud of his family and celebrated their achievements with a hearty spirit.
Bill is survived by his wife of sixty years, Elfi Houck; son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Eric and Brooke Houck of Charlotte; grandchildren, Madison and Robert Houck, and Sophia Midkiff; sister-in-law Ursula Galloway of Charlotte, and a number of extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Bill's name to the following organizations, both of which had direct impact on the lives of him and his family:
The Atrium Health Cabarrus Stroke Support Grouphttps://cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org/donate
920 Church Street North. Concord, NC 28025.
Please add "Bill Houck Memorial" in the subject line.
The UNC Hospitals Pediatric Hematology Oncology Program:unchf.org/houckmemorial
123 W. Franklin Street Ste. 510 Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Please add "Bill Houck Memorial" in the subject line.
Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Houck family.