Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500

William Ford Kennady III lost his battle with cancer peacefully on April 29. William was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 3, 1947 to Margaret Thorne Kennady and William Ford Kennady, both now deceased.



William (aka Bill) was the epitome of a free spirit and enjoyed life to the fullest.



He spent part of his childhood in Charlotte and later in Atlanta, Georgia. In Charlotte, William attended Myers Park High School class of '65. After high school, William joined the United States Air Force, serving primarily in Libya and Germany. William spent many years in the telecommunications industry, but his real love was his music, where he performed and produced. In his retirement, he has worked for Dash Delivery which he very much enjoyed.



William is survived by his wife Dorothy Kennady, his sister, Carole Kennady Laughlin (Ron), children, William Abbott (Martha), Asiah Brown, Jennifer Brown, Christy Grayson, Katie Matt-Love (Robert Beavers), Bryan Maves (Chelsea), Dawn Underwood, six beautiful grandchildren and multiple cousins.



William will be interred at the Salisbury National Cemetery. The family has requested that any memorial donations be made to The Charlotte Rescue Mission, 907 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. The family has elected not to hold a service at this time due to coronavirus.

