Chaplain Major William "Bill" Frank Griffin, 70, of Mint Hill, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center of Matthews. Bill was born December 16, 1949 to James Wiley Griffin and Margaret Jane Gay in Monroe. He leaves behind his lovely wife, the former Rebecca Joyce Biggers Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Joshua "Boo" Griffin, Jr; and sister Judy Ann Griffin. He was a proud retired Major of the United States Air Force serving in Vietnam and Operation Dessert Storm and a member and Chaplain of the James B Crump, Post 2423 of Indian Trail.



Chaplain Bill lived by the motto: "Love for God, Family and Country". He had a passion for seeing that Homeless Veterans had the service they deserved for their service to our country. He was a history buff, even while on family vacations he would pause to give history lessons or to read historical signs. He enjoyed fishing and big family meals. He is the Co-Founder with Ed Biggers of the "Tin Cup Golf Tournament" hosted in Pinehurst.



Left to cherish his memory is wife Rebecca Griffin; sons William F. Griffin, Jr (Melanie), Phillip Griffin (Karen), Joshua Griffin, Sr.; daughter Rebekah Joy Griffin (Ethan); grandchildren Gwendolyn Griffin, Katelin Griffin, Hailey Griffin, Sarah Griffin and Caleb "Lil Joe" Griffin; siblings Annie Stallings (Mickey), Kenneth "Buck" Griffin (Billie Jean), Larry Griffin, Doug Griffin, Kathryn Tadlock (Sammy), Dale Helms (Jamey) and Carol Plowman.



Funeral Service will be 2:00pm Monday, December 23, 2019 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church; 732 Indian Trail-Fairview Rd, Indian Trail; with Dr. Mike Whitson and Tim Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. A horse drawn caisson will carry the casket from the James B. Crump Post 2423 in Indian Trail to the church. The procession will leave the at 12:15pm. The family will gather to receive friends in the sanctuary 1:00-1:50pm prior to the service.

