William Franklin Drew, Jr. died on Friday February 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Bill was born in Anderson, SC on April 23, 1944. He was the son of William Franklin Drew and Virginia Prince Drew.



Bill attended Anderson County public schools until 1960 when he began attending McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN from which he graduated in 1962. He attended Duke University earning his A.B. in 1966 with distinction in Economics. Upon graduation he attended the University of Virginia School of Law where he became a member of the Order of the Coif and graduated with a Bachelors of Laws in 1969.



While at Duke Bill fell in love with Charlotte Crenshaw "Sharli", a native Westminster, SC who was attending the University of South Carolina. They married in 1968, and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary February 4th, just a few weeks before he died. Through their years together they enjoyed traveling and fun adventures. Bill is survived by his wife Sharli, and their two children: Parker Prince Drew and his wife, Aly, and Miriam Drew Long "Mim" and her husband, Hal. He was "Daddy Bill" to five grandchildren: Harper A. Drew, Samantha B. Drew, Keegan P. Drew, Henry A. Long, III, and Hunter N. Long.



Bill practiced law in Charlotte, NC with the Kennedy Covington Lobdell and Hickman (now K&L Gates) law firm until his retirement in 2002 for health reasons. Before and after his retirement Bill was a founding member of the North Carolina Bar Association's Estate Planning and Fiduciary Law Section and served actively on its subcommittees for over 25 years, participating in the drafting of many important North Carolina laws. He was a fellow in the American College of Trust and Estates Counsel and listed in the Best Lawyers in America in the areas of Trusts and Estates and Employee Benefits from the publication's beginning until his retirement.



During his career in Charlotte, Bill was interested in civic and charitable activities serving at various times as an officer and director of many important organizations in the Charlotte community which included his favorite, the Foundation for the Carolinas, to which he dedicated 13 years of active service including 10 years as Director, four years as an Executive Committee member and 13 years as a member and sometimes chair of its Distribution Committee. Following his retirement Bill continued his volunteer service in the North Myrtle Beach, S.C. area. Most notably he worked with the S.C. Department of Archives to establish historical markers for three Myrtle Beach area outdoor pavilions; served as a Director on the Waccamaw Community Foundation, and as an officer and member of the Executive Board of the Beach Shaggers National Hall of Fame; and he assisted in the formation and representation of a number of non-profit shag clubs and shag related organizations.



Bill began playing golf at the age of 11, a game he enjoyed until he was physically unable to play. Since he was in his teens, Ocean Drive and shag dancing were important parts of his life; in fact, he met Sharli dancing at Sonny's Pavilion in June 1964. Walking on the beach Labor Day weekend 1980, he and Sharli happened upon a shag contest, and from that moment shag dancing became a competitive sport for them for the next 20 years. During this time, they routinely entered contests all over the southeast; received a lot of wonderful instruction and met an entirely new family of friends. Among their greatest honors were being inducted into the Beach Shaggers National Hall of Fame, the Virginia Beach National Living Legends and the Sand Flea Living Legends. He and Sharli continued to dance socially and attend shag events for the rest of Bill's life.



His cremains will be interred privately in the Prince Family lot in Old Silver Brook Cemetery, Anderson, S.C. Bill requests that no flowers be a part of his service and that anyone wishing to provide a memorial, do so to the Prince Memorial Ring Fund, Foothills Community Foundation, PO Box 1228, Anderson, SC 29622; the Hall of Fame Foundation, PO Box 4070, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597; or the Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204. The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul and all of the wonderful nurses and caregivers at the Levine Cancer Institute.



A service to honor and celebrate the life of Bill will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Harry and Bryant Co. "Chapel in the Oaks", 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.



Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 23, 2020

