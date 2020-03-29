William Franklin Teal (96) died on March 25, 2020 of natural causes in Concord, NC.
Mr. Teal is survived by his sister Ethel Andrews of La Cross, WI; grandson William and wife Sherry Loyd of Concord, NC; great grandchildren William Loyd and Kaitlyn Loyd of Concord, NC and son-in-law Larry Loyd and wife Carolyn of Indian Land, SC.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lallie Teal of Charlotte, NC, sister Julia Mae Parker and brothers Vernon Teal, Arlie Teal and Ray Teal.
Mr. Teal was born on December 13, 1923 in Chesterfield, SC to parents Eddie and Bessie Teal. He joined the US Army in 1943, participated in the Invasion of Normandy and subsequent battles of Northern France, The Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe.
Mr. Teal was a great family man and loving father. He married Lallie Thompson in Charlotte, NC on December 14, 1946. The couple had one child together.
A private burial will be held at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. Condolences for the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020