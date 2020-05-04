William Frederick "Fred" Lowe
1941 - 2020
Fred Lowe, 78, passed away on May 2, 2020, surrounded by family and wonderful caretakers. He grew up in Charlotte and served the city as a firefighter for 28 years, retiring as Captain.

Fred also operated a small business, Piedmont Golf Cars in Indian Trail, NC and worked for several years with Festival in the Park. He was a Mason and a proud alumnus initiate of Delta Zeta Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Appalachian State University.

He was preceded in death by his father William F. Lowe, Sr., mother Doris Lowe Goldsmith, and brother Robert David Lowe. He is survived by his wife Patricia Keever Lowe and sons, Kenneth D. Lowe, Philip B. Lowe and wife Kandi Lowe; step-daughter Catherine Triplett, stepsons Gregory Keever and wife Teresa, Edward Keever and wife Debra, and Kenneth Keever. He is also survived by 14 wonderful grandchildren.

The service to honor his life will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in the chapel of Harry & Bryant, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd. Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneral home.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
