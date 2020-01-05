Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Freeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William Jennings Freeman, Sr., 85, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at home.



Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at M. L. Ford & Sons, 4820 Charlotte Highway, Lake Wylie, SC with Mr. Mitch Clark officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.



Mr. Freeman was born June 19, 1934 in Charlotte, NC to the late William Sherrill Moser and Sarah Dellinger Freeman. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Randolph in the Mediterranean Sea during the 1950's. He was a NASCAR racing enthusiast, he worked on the pit crew of race car driver Darel Dieringer and in 1966 won the Southern 500 Race in Darlington, SC. Mr. Freeman was with Western Electric (AT&T) for 20 years, with IBM for 15 years before retirement in 1995 and was a member of the Steele Creek Saturday morning breakfast bunch for 44 years. The last remaining survivors of the breakfast bunch are Dwaine Holden, David Harrison, and Phil VanHoy.



Survivors are his wife of 64 years Elva Stewart Freeman; daughter Sharon F. Jones of Matthews, NC; son Buddy Freeman of Charlotte, NC; sisters Patricia Caton of Daytona Beach, FL, Elaine Williamson of Austin, TX; and brother Lonnie Freeman of Port Orange, FL.



He was preceded in death by a son, David Freeman.



The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care and Pineville Rehab for their loving care.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Freeman.

