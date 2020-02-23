Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Cobey. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

William Gray Cobey, a longtime resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, died peacefully on February 15, 2020, at the age of 93. A pediatrician with a big heart, Bill was loved and respected by his family, friends and patients alike.



Bill was born in Albany, GA on Jan. 17, 1927 to the Rev. Harry Speake Cobey and Matilda Gray Cobey. His family later moved to Louisburg, NC, where his father was an Episcopal priest. Bill, an Eagle Scout, enlisted in the army during World War II. After basic training, he was sent to the University of Minnesota and trained as a Japanese interpreter.



In 1947, Bill entered The University of the South (Sewanee) where he earned a BS in biology and was pledge master of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. In 1949, while at Duke University School of Medicine, he met Flo Armstrong, who was working on her PhD in biochemistry. The couple spent many happy hours birdwatching. Bill proposed to Flo beside Duke Chapel and they were married in 1951.



Bill practiced pediatrics in Charlotte from 1956 to 1993, after an internship at Philadelphia General Hospital and residency at Medical College of Virginia. He served as Chief of Staff at Mercy Hospital and Chief of Pediatrics at Presbyterian Hospital. Bill cared for his patients as if they were family, taking the time to patiently listen and reassure them.



In 1965, Bill and Flo bought a cabin on Lake Wylie where they could relax out of reach of the telephone. An enthusiastic boat driver and water skier, Bill taught scores of beginners to ski, urging them on with cries of "Supreme confidence!" He liked nothing better than to sail with the gunwales awash - sometimes with unexpected results. Whether riding waves, sledding, building an 8-foot snowman, or cheering for Duke basketball, Bill was always up for adventure with his girls. He often told them three secrets, ending with "I love you!" His jokes, puns and magic tricks added zest to life.



Bill was an avid bird photographer who studied under Fred Truslow of National Geographic. They spent hours in bird blinds waiting for the perfect shot. Many of his photos were published in Birds of the Carolinas and South Carolina Wildlife. Bill and Flo were active in the Audubon Society.



A man of faith, Bill was deeply committed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he served as a lay reader and member of the vestry, Parish Council, and ROMEOS men's lunch group. His favorite role was raking leaves each fall with the Gardening Angels.



Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Florapearl Armstrong ("Flo") Cobey; his daughters, Elizabeth Allen (Warren) of Winston-Salem, NC, Carolyn Fisher (Jim) of Charlotte, NC, and Margaret Perrone (Pete) of Menlo Park, CA; and his grandchildren, John Allen (Caroline), David Allen (Chris), Ashlyn Summers, Ryan Fisher, Gray Perrone, and Will Perrone; as well as his sister, Caroline Cobey Goodwin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth Cobey Morris Mitchell; and brother, Harry Speake Cobey, Jr. Bill and his family enjoyed the loving care of the staff of Plantation Estates for many years, as well as the support of Charlotte Hospice & Palliative Care more recently.



A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 PM at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Charlotte, followed by a committal service in the adjacent Davis-Elliot Memorial Garden. A reception will follow in the parish hall. Memorials may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church or ACTS Legacy Foundation (Memo: Bill Cobey, for staff assistance).





