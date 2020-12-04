1/
William Gardner
1933 - 2020
Matthews, North Carolina - Mr. William Lamar Gardner, 87, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in Weddington, NC. A memorial service will be held December 5th, at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104 at 1:00 PM.
Mr. Gardner was born in Atlanta, GA on July 14th, 1933. He married in 1953 to Betty Lucille Campbell. He joined Western Electric and transferred to Charlotte, NC in 1958 with his family. Bill was an avid golfer, loved to work in his yard and was active in Hickory Grove Baptist Church where he was a member for over 62 years.
He was also a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple, past captain of the Dune Cats three- wheeler unit and an honorary captain into his late eighties.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 67 years, daughter Cindy Wentz, husband Bill Wentz, son Tim Gardner, wife Donna Gardner, son Tony Gardner, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He will be missed greatly but with expectations that we will someday again be reunited with him for eternity at the feet of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of BIll's passing. Many good memories of all the neighborhood celebrations & gatherings. You were all great neighbors. He will be missed.
Bill Freeman
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Maxie Burris
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Thinking of him brings back fond memories of the work place.
Sam McAulay
Friend
November 30, 2020
Betty -Bill was a great supervisor and a great friend.God bless you and the family Love Dennis and Susan Compton
Dennis Compton
Friend
