William Gardner

July 14, 1933 - November 29, 2020

Matthews, North Carolina - Mr. William Lamar Gardner, 87, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in Weddington, NC. A memorial service will be held December 5th, at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104 at 1:00 PM.

Mr. Gardner was born in Atlanta, GA on July 14th, 1933. He married in 1953 to Betty Lucille Campbell. He joined Western Electric and transferred to Charlotte, NC in 1958 with his family. Bill was an avid golfer, loved to work in his yard and was active in Hickory Grove Baptist Church where he was a member for over 62 years.

He was also a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple, past captain of the Dune Cats three- wheeler unit and an honorary captain into his late eighties.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 67 years, daughter Cindy Wentz, husband Bill Wentz, son Tim Gardner, wife Donna Gardner, son Tony Gardner, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He will be missed greatly but with expectations that we will someday again be reunited with him for eternity at the feet of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.





