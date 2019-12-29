William "Glenn" Oliver, 63, of New London, NC, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Stallings, NC. Glenn was born April 21, 1956, in Statesville, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Sidney Oliver, paternal grandparents, Louise White Oliver and Allie Edward Oliver, and maternal grandparents, Grady William White and Thelma Thomas White Dagenhart. Glenn is survived by his dear mother and stepfather, Carolyn and Gwyn Mayberry, brothers, Dion Mayberry (Patrice), Leon Mayberry (Phoebe), Mark Oliver (Patricia), six nieces and nephews, several precious aunts and uncles, many cousins, long-time girlfriend, Leslie Kneece, stepmother, Gwendolyn Oliver, and his KD Music Family. The Oliver and Mayberry families will receive friends at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1pm with a Memorial Service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Humane Society of your choice or any .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 29, 2019