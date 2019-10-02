Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Guffey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Jack Guffey "Cornbread" FOREST CITY - Happy BD Bill Guffey. Born to Jack and Helen (Louise Martin) Guffey on October 1, 1949, in Gaston County, NC, Bill finally crossed over February 5, 2019, in an assisted living facility outside Forest City. It wasn't like he hadn't had multiple opportunities beforehand. Although having a view of the Blue Ridge he loved so dearly but failing to thrive, it was time. Jack and Helen; following the post WWII textiles, raised up Bill and his brother with well meaning in Ranlo, NC within sight of the Rex Mills. Bill went to school there and when he was done with school he went into the Rex Mill as a Sweeper. For his 17th birthday Bill got a Red 1966 Mustang. For his 18th birthday, Pvt. Guffey: US Army, was practicing how to stay in a helicopter in Ft. Stewart, GA. By his 19th birthday Cornbread had been in Vietnam three months flying around as a Door Gunner assigned to the Spartans of the 190th Assault Helicopter Co. of the 145th Combat Aviation Battalion based out of Long Binh. Flying on a target through the chaos of the Vietnam War in 1968/69 manning an M-60 was life changing and attitude adjusting for Cornbread - as many others. A civilian back in the world at 20, Bill gravitated to things fast and wild for awhile before finding love; beginning a family, and trying to settle in and make it all work. Until the wheels fell off. With his own resilience and some guidance Bill got redirected and restarted again, but never really found his groove. He never lost his optimism. He was very well read, charming in manner, and clever in conversation. He had a dry and wry humor with an easy smile. He easily matched rock and roll lyics to the occasion or a complete serenade of a John Prine song (whom he thought of as a Sage for his age). Bill liked to sightsee, but loved to boat the mountain whitewater. He had confidence in God. He swept up the Rex Mill; taught at CPCC, and did much hand work between. Bill Guffey is survived by his children John Paul Guffey of Rutherfordton, NC (a combact veteran); Candice Thomas; another daughter and grandchildren. RIP brother - Later

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2019

