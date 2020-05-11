William H. Bryan
1930 - 2020
William H. Bryan 1930 - 2020 CHARLOTTE - William Harvey Bryan passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Bill had been a long-time resident of Mt. Holly, where he raised two daughters with his late wife Margaret Ann Bryan, a professor of English at UNC Charlotte. He is remembered by many relatives and friends for his fondness for beach body-surfing, participating in triathlons with daughter Hope and son-in-law Terry, the joy he took in projects with Terry and grandsons, and his love of the theater, symphony and opera. Bill graduated from Marshall University and later completed a Master's Degree in chemistry at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. His education as a chemist led to a career in the fascinating world of colors and dyes at SoDyeCo (later Sandoz). He appreciated culture and travel, including visits to England, France, Italy, Russia, Egypt and China. He married artist Mary Margaret Myers in April 2002, when they took up residence together in Charlotte. Bill is survived by his wife Mary Margaret Myers, sister Jean George, two daughters Elizabeth Bryan of Hilo (Bernie Walp) and Hope Bryan of Chapel Hill (Terry Hudgins), his two grandchildren Heath and Oliver Hudgins, his niece Rhonda Kloster (Kurt), and nephew Lon George (Geri). Memorial services will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Charlotte, the World Wildlife Fund, or Doctors Without Borders USA

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 11, 2020.
