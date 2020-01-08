Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Harold Miller. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary





Bill was a graduate of Choate Boarding School ('54) as well as a graduate of Cornell University ('58) in Restaurant Management and Accounting. He was also a member of Phi Kappa Psi and ROTC.



Bill started his career managing his family owned restaurant, Millers, in the Woolworth Building in New York City, where he was recognized as one of the top restaurateurs in New York City. He later created a successful career in the stock brokerage business where he worked with Kidder Peabody and The Fiduciary as well as owning his own firm, Crucible Securities. Bill also ventured into the computer business working for DEC, Sperry and Unisys. Bill and his family lived in Westfield, NJ for 35 years before moving to Charlotte because of health issues. Bill was very active with his family and community where he coached both soccer and wrestling and was a member of the Westfield Booster Club. In Charlotte, he was active with the Latin America Coalition.



Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Miller; his three sons, Robert Miller (Lisa), Thomas Miller (Melissa) and James Miller (Melissa); seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Valerie Cisneros.



Services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. Details will be announced in the Sunday edition.



Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226 or .



Condolences may be offered at





