William Kirk (Bill) Headley, 77, died on September 26, 2020 at home in Denver, NC. Bill was born June 24, 1943, to Louis Watson and Eileen Hale Headley, in Baltimore, MD. Visitation will be held from 1:00-1:45pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1:45pm. A livestream can be seen on Raymer-Kepner's Facebook page as well as Bill's obituary on the website www.KepnerFH.com