Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28107 (704)-332-7133

"Bill" Bauer, 78, passed away on April 16, 2020 from coronavirus. He was a family man, a religious man and a man's man. He led by example and cared about everyone he touched. Born February 18, 1942 in Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Henry Bauer and class of '60 at West Orange High School.



Bill went on to join the Tar Heel class of '64 at his much-loved UNC-Chapel Hill, where he met the love of his life, Mimi Stallings. They were married the fall of '64 and enjoyed 55 years of steadfast companionship. Bill retired from First Union National Bank after 35 years as an Executive VP where he was well known and respected as a mentor and colleague. At work and in all aspects of life, Bill always had time to listen and offer advice with a humble, gentle spirit. Bill's legacy is one of generosity of time and resources. Recently you could find him as an overnight host at Room in the Inn or furnishing homes for the Homemakers of Mercy - both ministries for the homeless through St. Gabriel Catholic Church, where Bill was an active and faithful member. His abundant compassion and caring touched the lives of countless others. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, his happiest moments were surrounded by family and especially being "Pop" for his beloved grandchildren.



He is survived by his mother, Peggy Bauer; wife, Mimi; children, Hank Bauer and wife Moira, Greg Bauer and Mary Catherine Hinds and husband John; grandchildren, Henry, Brian, Andrew and Carolina Bauer and Carter and Louisa Hinds; and his brother, Richard Bauer and wife Joan.



Committal will be private for the family at St. Gabriel Columbarium. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church for Room in the Inn; Homemakers of Mercy; Church World Service; or a in his honor.



Condolences may be offered at





