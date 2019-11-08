Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Henry Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William Henry Miller, of Canterbury Drive, Burlington, passed away peacefully in his home on November 3rd, 2019. Married to Betty Wilson Miller he resided in Burlington for the past 17 years.



Henry was born in Rowland, NC to his late parents Annabell and Sam Miller. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Scott, his sister Ann Gibson and 2 brothers, Charles and RC Miller and his stepson Robert Hundley.



He is survived by his two children, daughter Teresa Sanders and her husband Jim Sanders of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Haley, Wesley and Kyle Sanders. Son, Gary Miller and his wife Reta Miller. Other survivors are his brothers Mike and Larry Miller.



Also surviving is his stepdaughter Lisa and her husband Robert Matherly. Grandchildren Nick and Nicole Matherly and Jessica Hundley. Great grandchildren are Sawyer, Rowen, and Atlas Matherly.



Henry will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends while resting with Jesus.



On Sunday November 10th, 2019 the family will receive friends from 2:30 to 2:45 at Rich and Thompson Funeral Home 306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC 27215. Service will begin at 3:00 in the Chapel.



There will be a private burial in Henry's hometown of Rowland, NC.



Mr. William Henry Miller, of Canterbury Drive, Burlington, passed away peacefully in his home on November 3rd, 2019. Married to Betty Wilson Miller he resided in Burlington for the past 17 years.Henry was born in Rowland, NC to his late parents Annabell and Sam Miller. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Scott, his sister Ann Gibson and 2 brothers, Charles and RC Miller and his stepson Robert Hundley.He is survived by his two children, daughter Teresa Sanders and her husband Jim Sanders of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Haley, Wesley and Kyle Sanders. Son, Gary Miller and his wife Reta Miller. Other survivors are his brothers Mike and Larry Miller.Also surviving is his stepdaughter Lisa and her husband Robert Matherly. Grandchildren Nick and Nicole Matherly and Jessica Hundley. Great grandchildren are Sawyer, Rowen, and Atlas Matherly.Henry will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends while resting with Jesus.On Sunday November 10th, 2019 the family will receive friends from 2:30 to 2:45 at Rich and Thompson Funeral Home 306 Glenwood Ave, Burlington, NC 27215. Service will begin at 3:00 in the Chapel.There will be a private burial in Henry's hometown of Rowland, NC.Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019

