William Henry "Bill" Wert II, 86, of Charlotte died peacefully at home on May 14, 2020. Named for his grandfather, he was born September 26, 1933, the son of Ruth Wentworth Wert and Glen Morton Wert.
Bill grew up in Akron, Ohio. He attended Purdue University and Ohio State. During his career as an electrical engineer, he worked for Goodyear Aeronautics as a rubber and extruder specialist and was on the design team for the famous Blimp, as well as Black Clawson Company. He had a true passion for music and never picked up or sat down to an instrument he couldn't play. Known as the "Banjo Man", he was a founding member of the Dixieland Jazz Band and though he had to stop playing a few years ago, attending their monthly performance with his wife, Margaret brought him much joy.
Bill was kind and cheerfully optimistic with an infamous grin and at least one joke a day. Margaret often described him as not only a gentleman but a gentle man. Finding each other later in life, they shared an amazing love and were inseparable until the end.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Cheryl Offutt Wert. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Melton Wert; sons, William Henry Wert III of Waterloo, NE and Glenn Wallace Wert, wife, Amy of Sheffield, OH, daughter, Debbie Prisel, husband, John of Parma, OH; grandchildren, Chis, Scott, Sarah, Bill IV, Rael, Jack, Anna and Will; nine great-grandchildren, Owen, Ethan, Alexia, Cameron, Madison, William V, Patrick, Christopher and Lauren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hill, where he was a member. Internment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Akron, Ohio.
Memorials may be sent to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church at Pleasant Hills, 15000 York Road, Charlotte, NC 28278 or to Golden Valley Church, PO Box 441, Bostic, NC 28018
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.