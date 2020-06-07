William (Bill) Herron Meanor, 93, beloved father, grandfather, friend, World War II and Korean War veteran, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by family.
Bill was born November 3, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of James Beatty Meanor and Jean Marshall Herron. He attended schools in the Forest Hills and Wilkinsburg communities of Pittsburgh, joining the Army Air Force as an Air Cadet in 1944. He served in the battle of Okinawa in 1945 and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Enrolling in Washington & Jefferson College, Bill became a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1950 and with honors as a Distinguished Military Graduate.
Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Regular Army, he was ordered to active duty in Korea in July 1950 at the beginning of the Korean Conflict. Bill served as an Infantry Platoon Leader in the Inchon Invasion, September 1950 and in the Chosin Reservoir Campaign in November and December 1950 receiving the Bronze Star for Valor, the Combat Infantryman's Badge and six battle stars. He later received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. His active military duty included service in Greenland and Labrador as a Company Commander.
Upon completion of his Master of Science Degree in Industrial Psychology from Carnegie Mellon University in 1956, Bill held various management positions with Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation and Celanese Corporation rising to Controller of the Celanese Fibers Marketing Company.
In 1957, Bill married his beloved wife and mother of his children, Sara Buchanan Hannon of Washington, PA. Moving to Charlotte in 1965, he served as Executive Vice President of Gibbs Industry before establishing W. H. Meanor & Associates, an executive search firm in 1970, and from which he retired in 2003.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Nancy Meanor Stitcher and husband D. Scott Stitcher; his son, James Beatty Meanor II and wife Nicole Ewing Meanor; and his grandchildren, Sara Hannon Stitcher, Deynan Scott Stitcher Jr., Caitlyn Nicole Meanor and James Beatty Meanor III.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Hannon Meanor in 1992; brother, Colonel James Beatty Meanor, Jr. and wife Jean; and his sister, Sara Meanor Richardson and husband Dr. Harrison Holt Richardson.
A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte since 1966, Bill was elected Elder in 1974, Elder Emeritus in 2002, and sang in the choir for over 40 years. He was a member of the Charlotte City Club; Director, Charlotte Rotary Club; President Island Point Club; Chairman, Presbyterian Career and Personal Counseling Center; Director, Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center, a Member of the American Psychological Association and a volunteer at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Bill retired as a Major, U.S. Army, with 26 years of active and reserve duty. For many years, he served as a Vice President and Director of National Personnel Associates, a worldwide association of executive search firms, and was selected from over 400 members to receive the Chairman's Award and the Honorary Lifetime Membership Award for many years of service to the organization. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Bill's family would like to thank his wonderful team of healthcare workers and the staff at Sharon Towers in Charlotte, NC, his home for fourteen years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Towers Resident's Assistance Fund at 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28210 or Covenant Presbyterian Church at 1000 East Morehead Street, Charlotte, N.C. 28204.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.