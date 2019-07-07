Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hill Orders. View Sign Service Information Mackey Mortuary 311 Century Drive Greenville , SC 29607 (864)-232-6706 Send Flowers Obituary

William Hill Orders of Greenville, SC, died peacefully on July 3, 2019 at age 92. A lifetime resident of Greenville, he was the son of the late James B. Orders and Etta Hudkins Orders. Bill attended Greenville county schools; graduated from Greenville High School in 1943, and graduated from Clemson University in 1948. His Clemson education was interrupted by World War II; serving in the



Shortly after graduating from Clemson University, Bill married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Lee, on September 4th. They established their home in Greenville where, together, they raised their family, built a business, and contributed greatly to their church and numerous community organizations.



After working seven years with his father and brother in the family business, Orders Mattress Company, Bill founded Orders Tile and Distributing Company in 1955. The young organization flourished under Bill's leadership, expanding into a major southeastern flooring distributor, being ranked as one of the top 20 flooring distributors nationally and a top 100 privately-owned business in South Carolina. Bill served on many leadership positions in the flooring industry and allied associations, serving as one of the organizers and as a charter member of the National Association of Floor Covering Distributors, serving as its second president in 1973.



A life-long member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Bill earned his Eagle Scout Award as a youth, as an adult taught the Roundtable Sunday School Class of young-married couples, was a member of the Tommy Thomason Fellowship Class, and served in leadership positions on numerous Boards and Commissions for several decades.



Shortly after entering the workforce, Bill became involved in the local chapter of the Greenville Jaycees, serving in leadership positions at the local, state, and national level. This helped Bill realize his passion for service to his community and provided his path to serve on boards and in leadership positions for countless organizations. Those organizations included the United Way of Greenville, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Greenville County Development Board, Greenville Hospital System Board of Trustees, Greenville Hospital System Foundation, Greenville Health Corporation, Greenville Community Foundation, Greenville Little Theatre, Greenville Police Service Bureau Board, Fred W. Symmes Foundation, the University Center of Greenville, and an active member since 1953 of the Kiwanis Club of Greenville. Through his Orders-



Bill was a member of the Poinsett Club, and a member of the Greenville Country Club since 1959. He was an avid tennis player and golfer, and served as its president in 1966.



In addition, Bill's service to his community expanded to include the Clemson University Foundation, Columbia College Board of Trustees, Greenwood Methodist Home, and as a 1980 and 1986 Delegate to the White House Conference on Small Business where he served as Chairman of the South Carolina Delegation in 1980.



He received the 1960 Distinguished Service Award for Greenville, 1977 Clemson University Distinguished Alumni Award, 1988 Columbia College Medallion for Service, Greenville High School 1993 Distinguished Alumni Award and inducted into the 1999 Greenville High School's Hall of Fame, inducted into the 1994 World Floor Covering Association's Hall of Fame, 1997 Urban League of the Upstate Whitney M. Young, Jr Award. Also, in 1997, Bill was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor for citizen service in South Carolina, by Governor David M. Beasley. In 2009, he received the "Lifetime of Giving Back Award" by G Magazine; in association with the Community Foundation of Greenville.



Bill was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn, his parents, and his brother. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Orders Smith and her husband, Mike, of Greenville; granddaughters Whitney Smith Sturge and her husband, Andy, of Charlotte; Lindsey Smith Henson and her husband, Andy, of Charlotte; five great-grandchildren, Jack Henson, Tee Henson, Eloise Henson, Smith Sturge, and Day Sturge, all of Charlotte; his sister-in-law, Betty Smith Orders; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



He is also survived by Joyce Batchelor Parks, whom he loved dearly.



Bill and his family greatly appreciated his loving and wonderful caregivers, Pearl Thomason, Daphne Booker, Pearl Owens, and Anita Smith.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 7th, at 4:00 PM in the Sanctuary of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church in Greenville, Downtown Campus. Visitation will be held after the service in the Orders Parlor.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buncombe Street United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, PO Box 1988, Greenville, SC 29602, or the .



Online condolences may be shared with the family at

